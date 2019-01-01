David Luiz slams Burnley's 'anti-football' after frustrating Premier League draw

The Blues defender claims that Clarets used gamesmanship and negative tactics to earn a vital point in west London

Chelsea's David Luiz has issued an angry response to what he saw as negative tactics from Burnley as the Clarets came away from Stamford Bridge with a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Monday evening.

The game came to a tetchy end, with Blues boss Maurizio Sarri sent to the stands and defender Antonio Rudiger, who did not feature in the game, having to be separated from goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer after the final whistle.

Luiz himself was involved in a clash with Ashley Westwood as the teams left the field down the tunnel.

The Brazilian defender did not hold back regarding what he viewed as gamesmanship from Burnley, who still stood a chance of relegation before the game started, though the point they earned on Monday sees them all but safe.

“We tried everything to win the game,” Luiz told Sky Sports.

“It’s difficult when you play against a team who have two chances and score two goals and didn’t want to play the game.

“It’s anti-football. Time wasting all the time, especially when you have the ball. Their players went to the floor and stopped the game.

“They were playing 11 inside the box. It’s difficult to score against a team like that.”

Luiz’s claims seem to be borne out by the fact that Burnley keeper Tom Heaton was booked for time-wasting after 32 minutes, which was the earliest such a card had been dished out since 2014.

However, by the time Heaton was cautioned the game was already 2-2.

Burnley took the lead through a wonderful Jeff Hendrick goal on eight minutes, but just over six minutes later were 2-1 up.

Goals by N’Golo Kante and Gonzalo Higuain, scored within in two minutes of each other, saw the Blues take the lead, and the goalscorers would later be substituted.

Kante went off at the break with a back injury, while Higuain was clearly angry to be withdrawn with the game tied in the 77th minute.

Burnley completed the scoring when Ashley Barnes nodded in from close range on 24 minutes. Six minutes later, Heaton was booked, part of the delaying of the game that so incensed Luiz.

Sarri was sent to the stands for protesting a decision a long way out of his technical area as time wound down on a frustrating draw for Chelsea, a result which saw them unable to surpass Tottenham in third place.