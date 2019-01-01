David Luiz has no plans to leave Arsenal for Brazil return before 2021

It has been suggested the former Chelsea defender that he could head home at some point, but his focus remains locked on events in north London

David Luiz is eager to point out that his future remains very much at , with the experienced centre-half reluctant to be drawn on speculation that he could return to his native .

The 32-year-old is only a matter of months into a two-year contract with the Gunners.

He arrived at Emirates Stadium over the summer, with the decision taken to cross London from Chelsea.

His leadership qualities are considered to be vital to the Arsenal cause, with Unai Emery seeing his squad face accusations of being lacking in that area.

With that in mind, and with no plans to take on another challenge any time soon, Luiz is determined to give his all to the Gunners cause through to at least 2021.

He told ESPN Brasil when asked if he could see himself heading home at some stage: "I, today, have no such plan. I don't have that as a goal. But we never know, football goes very fast.

"What makes me happy is to see the quality of Brazilian football. You see Jorge Jesus with Flamengo, and the great players like Felipe, Rafinha, Gerson, Gagibol, who's back shining as he did at first at Santos.

"So without a doubt, I'm happy for our football. I am glad about the ever-growing quality.

"I'm sincere to say that today I don't have this idea. I have a two-year contract with Arsenal. I have ambitions and goals here with Arsenal, so I came here. But we never know in the future."

Luiz has already stated that he believes Arsenal can become Premier League title challengers once again.

It is his intention to help them down that path, with the Gunners having struggled for the required level of consistency over recent years.

He has said: "For me, if you start something, and we've just started the Premier League and all of the competitions, if you don't think you can win the competition then you won't start anything in your life.

Article continues below

"I want to win titles with Arsenal. I want to improve and adapt myself for the style of Arsenal, as a club and how the manager wants us to play. I think we can do that together.

"My vision, my ambition and my will is always to fight for the title and between the club, the players and the coach, we have the possibility to fight for the title. I think this club deserves to shine again."

Luiz played no part in Arsenal’s 3-2 victory over Vitoria Guimaraes in the on Thursday, but is likely to return to Emery’s back four for a Premier League derby date with on Sunday.