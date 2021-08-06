Danjuma: Parker gives update on Bournemouth winger's future after rejected transfer offers

The Dutch forward of Nigerian descent was missing in action as the Cherries started their league campaign with a draw on Friday

AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has confirmed rejected offers from other clubs for the services of Arnaut Danjuma this summer.

The Nigeria-born star was not included in the matchday squad as the Cherries kicked off their 2021-22 Championship campaign with a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Danjuma is reportedly attracting interest from Liverpool after he scored 17 goals in the second division last term as Bournemouth narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion in the play-offs

When asked if Danjuma will still be at the club by the end of the transfer window, Parker said per Tribal Football: “Well, I don't know about that. I can't commit to that.

"I think it's been well-documented, while we're in a transfer window, one of your best players, you understand you're vulnerable in that. We've rejected a bid from another club. I don't know whether that other club will come back, I don't know whether other clubs are around it. So I can't be committal on that.

"What I do know is that I'm going to take it as at this present moment in time, Arnie is our player. I want to do the best by Arnie, get him fit, get him up to speed and while he's here and while he's in our building, we will be using him."

Parker was immediately appointed as Bournemouth coach on a three-year deal after departed Fulham in June.

The former England midfielder said he is looking forward to working with Danjuma at the Vitality Stadium but he admitted the winger might not be at the club by the end of the summer transfer window if the right offer comes in.

"Danjuma is back training. He's come back from the slight issue he's had with his foot," Parker continued.

"He's been back on the training field doing light work and then over the last couple of days has been back in with the team. So, positive on that sense. Hopefully there isn't a real reaction and we move forward.

"Arnie's a player of huge quality. I understand the position we're in, second season in the Championship, a little bit vulnerable: an offer may come that's acceptable to the football club and Arnie may not longer be here. But if he is here we have a player who can really help us in this division.

"We're going to need more, definitely. We all understand what financial pain Covid has brought to football clubs. But I think it's fair to say the squad will need a bit more in terms of depth for a relentless division."

In Danjuma's absence, Denmark international of Nigerian origin Philip Billing has stepped up with a goal in each of the Cherries' last two outings.

He scored the third goal in their 5-0 thrashing of MK Dons in the League Cup on July 31 before grabbing their second goal against West Brom on Friday.