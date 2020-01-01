'Damn, how much longer?' - Neymar's dad angry after PSG star suffers another injury

The Brazil international left the field on a stretcher follow a tough challenge from Lyon's Thiago Mendes

Neymar’s father has launched a blistering attack on football’s top brass and referees following the foul that saw his son stretchered off for against .

In added time of PSG’s 1-0 loss to Lyon on Sunday, Neymar was the victim of a tough challenge from Thiago Mendes - who was sent off following a VAR review - and the international left the field on a stretcher.

Tests on Monday have suggested the ankle injury is not as bad as had been initially feared, but Neymar’s father believes the time has come for administrators and officials to protect players from violent challenges.

Taking to Instagram, Neymar Sr said: “Damn… how much longer? We have spoken about this so much, we have so underlined the excess of violence.

“Why not stop it at the beginning, with the first foul, why wait until the seventh, eighth, ninth foul?

“We are not taking the necessary measures throughout the whole game, where Neymar suffered the usual rotation of fouls, and always violent ones.

“This encourages these types of players and attitudes. If this sort of thing is allowed to continue, football will really lose a lot.

“FOR HOW MUCH LONGER WILL THE VICTIM BE THE ONE AT FAULT?”

Making it clear that Neymar Sr feels the buck stops with the referees, he said: “It is up to the person who controls the match, the person who has the opportunity to protect… ahh…

“What can we do? I hope that God looks after you.”

PSG confirmed on Monday that Neymar had suffered a sprain as opposed to a fracture, but they did not specify the timeframe for the 28-year-old’s return to the field.

The loss on Sunday resulted in PSG slipping to third in , albeit only a point behind and Lyon.

PSG have three games, Lorient (December 16), Lille (December 20) and (December 23), before Ligue 1 takes a break for the Christmas and New Year period.

Given the pain Neymar appeared to be in when he left the field, it would be a surprise were he to return to action before PSG travel to in Ligue 1 on January 6.