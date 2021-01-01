Dalot yet to enter into Man Utd exit talks as he prepares to face parent club with AC Milan

The Portuguese defender’s representative claims a permanent switch to San Siro at the end of a season-long loan has not been discussed

Diogo Dalot is yet to enter into talks regarding a permanent move away from Manchester United, claims the defender’s agent, with the Portuguese about to face his parent club in the Europa League with AC Milan.

The 21-year-old is taking in a season-long loan spell at San Siro, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deeming him to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Dalot is enjoying his time in Italy, and is looking forward to being reunited with the Red Devils on Thursday, but no discussions have been held when it comes to prolonging a productive spell in Serie A.

What has been said?

Dalot’s representative, Carlos Goncalves, told Calciomercato: “When he came to Milan, he knew he was arriving at a great club for history and tradition, one of the best in the world. For this, he chose the Rossoneri.

“And when you play for a team like this, it’s normal to compete for the Scudetto. There’s an excellent relationship with [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic and the other team-mates, he’s happy in Milan.

“Thursday will be a very special match for him. Right now he’s a Milan player, on loan from Manchester United, but he wants to do well for his current club. If he was playing against another team, it wouldn’t have been different.

“At the right time, his future will also be discussed. He has to train at his best and take advantage of every opportunity, the rest will take care of itself.

“There’s no contact now, but it’s normal. The focus is all on the field. Later we will talk about it and we’ll see what happens.”

How has Dalot been getting on at Milan?

The versatile defender has taken in 20 outings for the Rossoneri across all competitions this season.

A first goal for Milan was registered in a Europa League meeting with Sparta Prague back in October, while his Serie A account was opened last time out in a 2-0 win over Verona.

Dalot had figured in just one game for United this season before heading through the exits, with that solitary appearance coming in a Carabao Cup clash with Brighton.

He has made 35 appearances for the Red Devils in total, but has not been a regular at Old Trafford since being snapped up from Porto by fellow countryman Jose Mourinho during the summer of 2018.

