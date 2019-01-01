Czech Republic vs Brazil: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The five-time world champions face the European side as they march towards the Copa America

's preparations for this summer's Copa America continue as they visit the on Monday.

The match in Prague comes on the heels of a 1-1 draw against , a match that saw Lucas Paqueta score the team's lone goal.

Now, they'll prep to face the Czechs, who were battered 5-0 by in their opening qualifier after previously putting together a solid run of results.

Game Czech Republic vs Brazil Date Tuesday, March 26 Time 7:45 pm GMT / 3:45 pm ET Stream WatchESPN/SkyGo

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), The game will be livestreamed on WatchESPN.

US TV channel Online stream N/A WatchESPN

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will can be watched via Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Premier League and streamed on SkyGo.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Premier League SkyGo

Squads & Team News

Position Brazil squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Ederson, Weverton Defenders Fagner, Danilo, Alex Telles, Alex Sandro, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Miranda, Thiago Silva Midfielders Allan, Arthur, Casemiro, Fabinho, Felipe Anderson, Lucas Paqueta, Coutinho Forwards , Firmino, Jesus, Richarlison , Neres

Neymar remains absent from the squad due to a foot injury, but Gabriel Jesus was a could be in line for a start on Tuesday after beginning on the bench last time out. The same can be said for Alisson Becker, who could replace Ederson in goal after the goalkeeper started against Panama.

Young stars like Eder Militao, Arthur and Lucas Paqueta may also be involved after featuring against Panama.

Projected Brazil starting XI: Alisson, Fagner, Militao, Marquinhos, Telles, Paqueta, Allan, Arthur, Neres, Jesus,

Position Czech Republic squad Goalkeepers Koubek, Pavlenka, Vaclik Defenders Coufal, Celustka, Gebre Selassie, Kaderabek, Kalas, Kudela, Novak, Suchy, Darida Midfielders Dockal, Jankto, Kral, Masopust, Pavelka, Soucek, Vydra, Zmrhal, Frydek Forwards Schick, Skoda

Tomas Vaclik could come in for Jiri Pavlenka at the goalkeeper position after the latter let in five goals against England, but the No.1 could also be given the chance at redemption.

The attack's setup depends on the health of Boreck Dockal, who missed the match against England due to injury.

Projected Czech Republic starting XI: Pavlenka, Kaderabek, Kalas, Suchy, Novak, Soucek, Darida; Selassie, Dockal, Jankto, Schick

Betting & Match Odds

Brazil are favourites to win at 3/10 with bet365. Czech Republic are rated 10/1 to stage an upset and a draw is priced 4/1.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more .

Match Preview

Entering the Panama match, Brazil had put together a run of 10 consecutive friendly victories, having not conceded a single goal. However, the draw with lowly Panama was enough to shake confidence a bit, especially as the Copa America looms.

A number of young players will be looking to play their way into Tite's squad while several members of the old guard will look to hold on to their positions.

Including the Czech Republic match, just three matches remain before Brazil kicks off the Copa America on home soil against .

And manager Tite says it is vital for his players to not approach these matches as if they are playing for spots. Rather, he's asking players to just stay in their game and perform.

"Athletes don't play for the coach, they play for the Brazil national team, they play for Brazil," he said.

"When we move things from what it's important, we make mistakes.

"They don't play for the coach nor for status, they play for being at the national squad, because they are proud of being at the national squad, for the pleasure, the satisfaction of being here, of doing what he does professionally.

"And the coach is included in it. But that's a cliche that is false - no player plays for the coach. And that's not a selfish thing - one works for oneself in the first place."

The Czech Republic's most recent match should inspire some confidence as the team was recently smashed 5-0 by England.

Prior to that, the team had won three of four, having topped Slovakia twice while also earning a win over during that stretch.