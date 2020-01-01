'This Man Utd side is the most confident & exciting I've played in' - Solskjaer doing a 'brilliant job' at Old Trafford, says Shaw

The England full-back is convinced that the Red Devils are heading in the "right direction" under the Norwegian head coach

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing a "brilliant job" at Old Trafford, according to Luke Shaw, who says the current team is the most confident and exciting he's played in.

United have been in scintillating form since the resumption of the 2019-20 campaign on June 17, winning four of their last five fixtures in all competitions.

Solskjaer's men struggled for consistency in the first half of the season, but a 16-match unbeaten run which began in January could be extended when they take in a trip to on Thursday.

The Red Devils are now only three points behind third-placed Leicester in the table and two adrift of , who currently occupy the final spot.

Shaw is happy to give Solskjaer full credit for United's recent revival, highlighting the Norwegian's shrewd recruitment policy and man-management skills behind the scenes.

"The manager has done a brilliant job," the Red Devils left-back told Sky Sports. "Of course the players he has brought in, the group of players now, we all get on really well and I think there is a great happiness in and around the training ground each day.

"Everyone is smiling, everyone is enjoying each other's company and I think that is important to have a successful team.

"Everyone wants the same thing and gets along with each other and I can see a big change in the group not just on the pitch, but with each other off the pitch too."

Shaw added on being a part of a squad brimming with "confidence" and "belief" after a superb run of form: "Over the past years, it hasn't always been the most exciting and we have not always played as well as I feel like we are at the moment - especially in my time here.

"This is the most confident [we have felt]. Around the training ground and on the pitch now, the confidence is so high and we are going into games now full of belief.

"A big turning point was going 1-0 down [against Bournemouth] the other day. In recent times we would have struggled with getting results, but I think that is a sign that we are going in the right direction.

"Of course we are very happy with how things are going but of course there is still room for improvement we all believe."