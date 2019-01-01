Cuadrado set for Juventus future talks as contract runs down

The Bianconeri are reportedly keen to use the Colombian as a right-back this term, with the 31-year-old star set for discussions with the club

Juan Cuadrado says he is set to hold talks with over his future at the club.

The winger has only played 19 minutes of the 2019-20 season under new coach Maurizio Sarri.

Cuadrado is reportedly set to be used as a right-back following the sale of Joao Cancelo to .

But Danilo moved in the opposite direction and Juve also have Mattia De Sciglio as an option in that position.

Cuadrado's opportunities to play as a wide attacker could also be limited with Juve boasting Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi in their squad.

The 31-year-old's contract is expiring and Cuadrado confirmed he will sit down with the club after the international break.

"I'm very happy and grateful, I have one year left with Juventus," he told reporters.

"As soon as I return we have a meeting to see what happens. I'm in the hands of God to make the best decision."

Cuadrado started for as they earned a 2-2 draw with in Miami on Friday.

Goal confirmed back in June that the experienced South American was set to discuss a new deal with Juve.

A 12-month extension was mooted at that stage and could still be penned now that talks are planned.

Cuadrado has made no secret of his desire to remain in Turin.

He joined the Bianconeri in 2015, initially on loan from , and would welcome the opportunity to extend his association with the Italian champions.

Cuadrado told Il Mattino in July: “I feel happy at Juve, my family is happy and our thoughts are to stay in Turin.

“It is a fantastic city that made us feel welcome.”

He has taken in 138 appearances for Juve to date.

A healthy return of 14 goals have been recorded during that time, with the hope being that there will be more to come in 2019-20.

Maurizio Sarri may ask him to take on more of a defensive role, but his attacking instincts should ensure that he continues to get forward and into goal-scoring positions in the final third of the field.