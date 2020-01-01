Cuadrado apologises after jokingly comparing Rabiot to former Juventus player who died of leukaemia

The Colombia international had inadvertently tagged his team-mate in an Instagram post commemorating the death of Andrea Fortunato

Juan Cuadrado has apologised after inadvertently making a joke on an Instagram post commemorating Andrea Fortunato, a former player who died from leukaemia 25 years ago.

Fortunato, a promising left-back signed from who had made his senior international debut, passed away at the age of just 23 on April 25, 1995.

Juventus uploaded a tribute to Fortunato on Instagram to mark the 25th anniversary of his death.

Cuadrado replied to the post, tagging team-mate Adrien Rabiot with the comment, ‘Rabiot, it’s you!’ – presumably referencing the similarity between the two players’ hairstyles.

The international issued an apology after realising his mistake soon after.

Writing on his own Instagram story, Cuadrado said: "I take this opportunity to apologise to all the Juventus fans for the post I commented on.

“I only saw the photo without reading what had happened: I just looked and I thought I saw Rabiot. Sorry".

Born in Salerno, south-west , Fortunato came through the youth system at Como, joining the club at the age of 13 and making his Serie B debut four years later.

Como were relegated in his first season but Fortunato established himself in the team the following year as they challenged for an immediate return to the second tier.

The club missed out on promotion but Fortunato had attracted the attention of Genoa, who signed him at the end of the 1990-91 season.

His path to the first team was blocked by the presence of 72-cap international left-back Branco and, following an argument with assistant manager Sergio Madde, Fortunato was sent on loan to Pisa in 1991-92.

He impressed again while out on loan and returned to make his debut the following campaign. He helped Genoa avoid relegation and was signed for Juventus by Giovanni Trapattoni in 1993.

Fortunato was an instant hit at Juve and was at one point considered for Italy’s 1994 World Cup squad but, midway through the 1993-94 season, he began to struggle to complete matches.

He was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia in May 1994 and, while he initially responded well to treatment and seemed to be recovering, he died the following year.

Juventus won Serie A and the that season, with Marcello Lippi’s side dedicating the 1994-95 league triumph to him as ‘Fortunato’s Scudetto’. Angelo Peruzzi would also dedicated Juve's 1996 win to his former team-mate.