CS Sfaxien’s Ruud Krol happy to beat Enugu Rangers despite the tough conditions

The gaffer of the Tunisian side has expressed his happiness at their away win in spite of the difficult conditions they faced in Enugu

CS Sfaxien head coach, Ruud Krol is delighted to leave with the three points after they ended the Caf Confederation Cup group stage with a 1-0 away win against Enugu Rangers.

Nassim Hnid scored the match-winner in the 73rd minute after the Flying Antelopes spurned several chances at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu and Krol who though is a Dutchman but vast in African football praised the valiant effort of his players who battled with the weather and the artificial turf which they were not used to.

He also said that their hosts made the game tough for them and that they must go back home and work harder to ensure that they go as far as possible in the competition.

“We played on AstroTurf and the temperature was high but I felt happy that we won and qualified to the next stage,” he told the media.

“We knew that it was going to be difficult and the fact that we won at home did not mean that the match was not tough. Rangers made it tough for us and I am happy that we came, saw and conquered. From here now, we are going to work hard for the quarter-final stage.”

topped Group B with 12 points from six games ahead of fellow Tunisian side, who finished with 10 points while came third with seven points from the same number of games.