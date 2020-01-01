Crystal Palace's Zaha keeps fit with outdoor bicycle exercise

The Ivorian forward has taken his fitness regime outside the walls of his home

forward Wilfried Zaha has shared a picture riding a bicycle outdoors as the lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Premier League has been inactive since matchday 29 due to the spread of the virus across the globe.

Players have therefore been forced to stay indoors to curb the potential havoc from the spread.

There exceptions to the self-isolation rule in which people can only go out is if they want to buy groceries or do some exercise or any emergency.

Zaha did the outdoor exercise but it didn't go down well with some of his followers on Instagram who criticised him for breaking the self-isolation rules.

The 27-year old has been one of the footballers constantly campaigning for people to stay at home and he hit back at those criticising him via a video uploaded on his Instagram stories.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected more than a million people globally including Zaha's United Kingdom base that has more than 160,000 confirmed cases and over 2,900 deaths.