Crystal Palace manager Hodgson provides latest update on Schlupp's injury

The Eagles coach sheds light on the German-born's injury rehabilitation

boss Roy Hodgson reveals there is no timeline on the return of midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp from injury.

The international was forced off at half-time during Saturday's 0-0 draw at in the Premier League and is set to miss Monday's clash with and Hove Albion.

"Those two [Schlupp and Van Aanholt] won’t be available [for the upcoming match]. Joel Ward is of course not available. Certainly those [are sidelined]," Hodgson told pressmen in his team news on Thursday, his club's official website reports.

"Unfortunately there are one or two others who might get added but I’m not willing to discuss that now.

"The doctors are not very willing to put timescales on injures but it will keep him [Schlupp] out for a period of time.

"There’s no question of him missing this game and then bouncing straight back. We’ll have to wait and see."



Schlupp scored in two consecutive games prior to the Watford fixture.

So far this season, the 26-year-old has made 14 league appearances, starting nine of the matches and scoring twice.

