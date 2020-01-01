Crystal Palace forward Zaha reveals Eze’s impact on his performances

The Ivory Coast international has explained how the Nigerian midfielder has helped him make meaningful contributions for the Eagles

forward Wilfried Zaha has explained the impact of Eberechi Eze on his productivity for the club.

The Nigerian midfielder teamed up with the Eagles in the summer from Championship club Queens Park .

The midfielder has been making a telling impact for Roy Hodgson’s men since his arrival, scoring one goal and providing two assists, amid other dazzling displays.

Zaha has been in scintillating form for the Selhurst Park outfit in the current campaign, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in only 11 Premier League games.

The international has revealed how the Anglo-Nigerian has been helping him make a more significant contribution to Palace.

“100% [he helps my game]. I’m not having to drop deep and dribble as much,” Zaha told Premier League Productions.

“I’ve taken that role of playing up-front now, so I don’t have to dribble as much and I just get into the right positions. So him being a dribbler helps me.”

Zaha has also advised the 22-year-old on areas to improve on his game in order to reach the peak of his career.

“I speak to him all the time – the way he plays and his dribbling is like looking at myself when I was younger," he continued.

“When we’re on the pitch I always tell him: ‘Efficiency. Everything else doesn’t matter. You’re good enough to do these things, you’re good enough to go past players, you’re good enough to dribble past players. All you need is efficiency.’ And it seems like he’s taking it in.

“I’ve just taken a lot of the unnecessary stuff out of my game. I don’t dribble as much. If I’ve done a skill and I look up and there’s an opportunity to shoot, I’ll take the shot.

“I’m just very narrow-minded now, it’s like tunnel vision. I know what I have to do when I get out on the pitch and I try to cut out a load of other things.”

Zaha remains an influential figure for Crystal Palace and his fine performances have helped the club avoid relegation in the past.