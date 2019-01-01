Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson wants more of Benteke and Zaha partnership

The duo guided the Eagles to victory at the Emirates Stadium last Sunday with their combination in the final third of the field

manager Roy Hodgson has expressed his admiration for the strike partnership formed by Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha recently.

Zaha and Benteke led the Eagles’ frontline against on Sunday and then scored a goal each in their 3-2 win over the Gunners.

In the second half, the Ivorian star was played through on goal by the former player with a flick to restore Crystal Palace’s lead before James McArthur made it 3-1.

The victory in north London moved the Eagles to 12th in the Premier League standings with 42 points from 35 matches.

And Hodgson, pleased with the result of the combination, is looking forward to seeing more connections between both players when the Selhurst Park outfit host on Saturday.

"I am rather hoping that the partnership he formed with Wilf on Sunday [can continue]; I thought that was a rather good partnership and they played very well together. We are hoping we are going to see that for the next three games,” Hodgson said in Friday’s press conference.

"He [Benteke] was good in the weeks leading up to that game [against Arsenal], he had a couple of appearances coming on as sub [before starting against ] and obviously everyone has been rooting for him to get that goal because it is a long time for a forward not to get one.

"He has had all his injury problems to contend with so of course I am certain he is, like everyone else, delighted to get that monkey off his back and to now make certain he can go forward and finish the season as strongly as he showed he is capable of doing in these last two or three weeks.”

Zaha has been a regular fixture in Roy Hodgson’s team this campaign notching nine goals in 31 outings so far.

On the international scene, he will be hoping to help Cote d’Ivoire’s campaign at the 2019 in .

The Elephants have been drawn against , and Namibia in Group D.