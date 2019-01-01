Crystal Palace boss Hodgson provides injury updates on Zaha, Wan-Bissaka, Sako

The Ivorian and the young defender are still uncertain for the Eagles clash against the Terriers while the Mali forward is set to return to action

Ahead of their Premier League fixture with on Saturday, manager Roy Hodgson has provided injury updates on Wilfried Zaha, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bakary Sako.

Zaha suffered a hamstring injury in their M23 derby loss to and Hove Albion and missed their defeat to .

Despite still nursing the injury, the forward travelled for international duty with Cote d’Ivoire for their games against Rwanda and Liberia but was forced to return early as he could not feature in the outings.

However after intensive treatment, the former man has started light training with the Selhurst Park outfit.

For Wan-Bissaka, he pulled out of the U21 squad that faced U21 last time out due to injury but has returned to training.

While Sako who has only made one appearance since rejoining the Eagles in January has fully recovered from a calf problem and will be available for selection.

“They [Zaha and Wan-Bissaka] have both been nursing injuries,” Hodgson said in a pre-match conference.

“However, they were out in training this morning, so if nothing happens in terms of reaction overnight, I’m hoping they will be fit to play but it is touch-and-go.

“Bakary [Sako]'s back. Mama [Sakho]'s the only one we have out at the moment. It's a great compliment to our Sports Science department that we only have one out at this stage in the season.”

Crystal Palace are 13th in the league standings with 33 points from 30 games.