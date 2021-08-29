Ronaldo was first signed by Manchester United as a young winger in 2003 and left the club to ply his trade for Real Madrid in 2009....

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to Manchester United from Italian giants Juventus -- where he spent three years -- on Friday.

He returns to the Premier League giants after leaving for Real Madrid in 2009. He made his bones at United, after he was signed by the club in 2003 as a young winger. He evolved as one of the finest footballers in the world under Sir Alex Ferguson's guidance before leaving the club. Ronaldo had raked up 118 goals from 292 appearances across competitions during his first stint with the Red Devils.

The Portuguese talisman also helped the club win several trophies during his initial stint.

Having made his way back to United, the 36-year-old will boost the club's attack which already has some firepower, featuring the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Daniel James besides the experienced Edison Cavani.

Before that, let's take a look at all the trophies he won in his initial stint at United

Article continues below

Which trophies have Cristiano Ronaldo won at Manchester United?

Ronaldo helped the club win nine trophies in his first stint. The star forward was a crucial part of the squad which won the Premier League titles in 2006-07, 2007-08 and 2008-09. He also won the Champions League with United in 2007-08.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping Ronaldo's second coming at United will help the club end their league title drought that stretches back to 2013.

Trophy Seasons Premier League 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09 Champions League 2007-08 FA Cup 2003-04 League Cup 2005-06, 2008-09 Club World Cup 2008 Community Shield 2007

Individual awards that Ronaldo won at Manchester United