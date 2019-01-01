'Cristiano is just a normal man' – Ramsey welcomed to Juventus 'family' by Ronaldo

The Portugal captain is one of the greatest to ever play football but his new team-mate insists he is surprisingly down to earth

midfielder Aaron Ramsey has aired his thoughts on meeting Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time, stating that the Portuguese superstar is 'just a normal man' and played a big role in helping the former man settle in Turin.

Ramsey swapped the Emirates for the Allianz Stadium on a free transfer in the summer, securing himself a healthy wealth in the process as the Italian champions did not have to pay a fee, after spending 11 years at the Premier League side.

Now, while Arsenal continue to struggle to qualify for football, Ramsey lines up alongside one of the greatest to ever grace the competition - Ronaldo.

And the Welshman says that the former star made him feel at home right away in his new surroundings.

“He was just like everybody else, really welcoming,” the 28-year-old told the BBC. “Of course, he is one of the greatest to play the game but he is just a normal man. He breaks the ice straight away and makes you feel like you are talking to anybody else.

“There is a family feeling about the whole club. Everybody is in it to achieve one thing: to win football matches and trophies. Everybody is driven and very focused on what they need to be doing.”

Ramsey's move to Juve may not have happened had Arsenal made good on their intention to reward him with a new contract, a situation that was widely covered as his contract continued to run down.

He has since revealed that the Gunners did explain their reasoning behind retracting a new deal, but that he has moved on from his time in London and is now fully focused on his role at Juve.

Article continues below

“It [was explained] in the end,” Ramsey said. “There was a lot of confusion and a lot of things were up in the air. The decision was made and that was the situation, so I had to look at other options. Arsenal are going through a transitional period at the moment.

“They have many great players and a lot of talent coming through. They are definitely going in the right direction - but my situation now is at Juventus. I have an unbelievable opportunity at a massive club.

“I just want to be part of this now. Hopefully I can help my team-mates and my club achieve some great things on the big stage.”