Fan View: 'Craziest own goals' - Ghana Premier League videos trigger match-fixing suspicions
Ghana fans
Hearts of Oak may have been crowned as Ghana Premier League champions on Saturday but it is an alleged match-fixing scandal that is the leading football trend on Monday.
On Saturday, Inter Allies lost 7-0 to Ashanti Gold, with two of the goals being own goals from defender Hashmin Musah.
Viral social media videos of the goals have raised eyebrows as they appeared to have been conceded in a very casual manner.
Another video showing Legon Cities' goals scored in their 3-2 win over Eleven Wonders in Obuasi to avoid relegation also drew the attention of Ghana's football fraternity.
Thousands of people have taken to social media to react to the "suspicious" goals on the final matchday of the 2020-21 season.
Below are the best reactions: