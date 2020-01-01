'Coutinho is a phenomenon' - Thiago hoping Bayern keep hold of on-loan star

The Spaniard spoke about his future while expressing his hope that the club can work out a deal for Barca to sign the Brazil midfielder

star Thiago Alcantara said it would be "wonderful" to finish his career at the champions, while he praised on-loan team-mate Philippe Coutinho.

Thiago was also asked about Coutinho, who joined Bayern on a season-long loan from La Liga champions Barca at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, which has been postponed due to coronavirus.

Coutinho has struggled to establish himself at Bayern, having also failed to live up to the hype since swapping for Barca in a blockbuster transfer in 2018.

As a result, rumours continue to swirl surrounding the Brazilian's future, with Bayern unlikely to keep hold of the former Liverpool attacker.

Despite that, Thiago hopes to see his team-mate return to the club next season as he praised Coutinho's talent and work-ethic.

"I know him well, he's very good," Thiago told Catalan newspaper La Vanguardia. "I've seen him play since he was 12 years old. I played against him in at football sala and I loved him.

"He lacks nothing. I like to play with players at a top level and he's a phenomenon. He's a great guy, really hard working, with unbeatable technique and incredible finishing.

"Players go through good moments and some not so good ones and he brings us a lot. We hope he's here next season too."

Thiago joined Bayern from in 2013 and the Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the 2020-21 season, with head coach Hansi Flick hopeful of re-signing the midfielder.

Since arriving in Munich, Thiago has won six Bundesliga titles among other honours and the 29-year-old is open to retiring in Bavaria.

"That's a difficult question. A lot of things would have to come together," Thiago said when asked if he sees himself finishing at Bayern. "I would have to remain at my level.

"Maybe the club will suddenly look for a new player in my position. But it would be wonderful to end my career at this club."

With the Bundesliga currently suspended due to the coronavirus, Bayern currently sit four points ahead of second-place and five points ahead of third-place .