Coutinho: I have not performed as expected at Barcelona

The Brazil international, who scored two goals in his country's Copa America opener, insists he is working hard to improve with the Catalan giants

Philippe Coutinho concedes he has "not performed as expected" during his time at champions .

The 27-year-old has failed to rekindle his form following his €160 million (£143m/$180m) switch in January 2018, struggling to make an impact during his first full season at the club.

The attacking midfielder managed only five league goals in 34 appearances last season and failed to nail down a place in the starting XI, with 12 of his league outings coming from the bench.

Coutinho's underwhelming form has seen him become a target for Barca supporters who have jeered him on several occasions, while media reports have linked him with a move.

He put his club woes to one side on Saturday, though, scoring twice as opened their Copa America campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over .

Speaking after the game, Coutinho admitted that things have not going according to plan during his time in .

Asked by reporters if he had a message for Barca's fans, Coutinho said: "I do not have much to say to them; I am grateful for all the support that I have always received.

"I had a tough time on the field because I have not performed as expected, but football is like that and I'm working hard to improve."

Speaking about his role in Brazil's opening win of the tournament, he added: "It's a very happy day to have scored two goals, to have helped the team and come out with a victory."

Brazil's next Group A game is against on Wednesday.

Coutinho's future at Barca remains uncertain though, with Goal reporting that the Catalans would consider a sale if a suitable bid is made.

Article continues below

As many as 12 first-team players are expendable at the club over the summer, including the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic and Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

Barca are, meanwhile, one of the sides interested in signing Matthijs de Ligt from , with the player having revealed he is considering his next move after jetting off on holiday, with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Manchester United also linked.