Cote d'Ivoire's Josee Nahi and Ines Nehry lead Gyeongju to South Korean title play-off

The Ivorian forwards were in good form as their side wrapped up the regular season with a win over Suwon on Thursday

Ines Nehry and Josee Nahi shined for Gyeongju as they earned a 1-0 win against Suwon in Thursday's South Korean WK League game.

The Cote d'Ivoire internationals were handed places in the starting XI as their side aimed to leapfrog Incheon Red Angels to finish at the top should the holders slip up against Hwacheon KSPO.

As expected, Gyeongju started the better side as both teams played on a cautious note, though the hosts had the upper hand in terms of ball possession at Gyeongju Sports Complex.

There was very little to write home about in terms of clear cut chances in the first half, though Gyeongju seized the initiative in the latter stages of the half, with pressure on the visitors' defence.

With the first-half ending in a barren draw, there was some level of urgency at the start of the second as the hosts continued to pile pressure on their opponents but could not find a breakthrough.

The persistence of last season's vice-champions eventually paid off when Seo Ji-Yeon struck from the edge of the box to grab the winner for Gyeongju three minutes from time.

Nahi and compatriot Nehry were in action for the duration on their 21st appearance for Gyeongju, with both scoring five and three goals respectively during the regular season.

The victory saw Gyeongju end in second spot on the WK-League table after garnering 55 points from 21 games but they could not leapfrog Incheon Red Angels who won 2-0 to finish top.

A second-place finish means Gyeongju will face off against third-place Suwon in the knockout semi-final of the play-off on November 9.

Winner of the semi-final will lock horns with defending champions Incheon for the title in a two-legged final on November 12.