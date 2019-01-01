Costa's eight-game ban stands after Atletico appeal fails

The Spain striker's season now looks to be over following his outburst at a referee at the Camp Nou last weekend

Diego Costa's eight-match suspension was upheld after the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed 's appeal had been dismissed.

The Spain international was sent off during the first half of Atletico’s 2-0 defeat to Barcelona last Saturday following an outburst aimed at referee Jesus Gil Manzano

The official wrote in his post-match report that Costa had insulted his mother and, after being shown a red card, grabbed his arm to try to stop him from booking team-mates Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Costa had been suspended for eight games and would consequently miss the rest of the season, though Atletico were given 10 working days to lodge an appeal.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone described the ban as "too much" and said the club would appeal and do everything they could to support the former striker.

However, the RFEF announced on Friday that its Appeals Committee had rejected Atletico's case.

The club can still appeal against the ban by raising the issue with 's Administrative Court for Sport (TAD).

Costa will not be available for the rest of the season if the sanction stands, with Atletico having just seven matches left.

Costa left Chelsea to return for a second spell at Atletico in September 2017, though he was only eligible to play from the start of 2018.

He went on to score seven goals in 23 appearances in all competitions as Atletico finished second in La Liga and won the .

The 30-year-old has endured a difficult campaign this time around at the Wanda Metropolitano, scoring just five goals in 21 appearances.

Despite his inconsistent form, he has the backing of his manager Simeone, who has blamed injuries for the striker’s struggles.

Atletico’s hopes of landing the La Liga title were all but ended following that 2-0 defeat by leaders last weekend.

The win moved Barcelona 11 points clear at the top of the table and only a spectacular collapse by Ernesto Valverde’s side would deny them a 26th Spanish title.