Cosafa haul Zifa before DC amid doubts over tournament hosting

The Cosafa Cup has been scheduled to kick off next month but no hosts have been confirmed so far

Cosafa has summoned the Zimbabwe FA (Zifa) for a disciplinary hearing as the staging of the 2019 is uncertain with no country confirmed as hosts so far.

Zimbabwe had been handed hosting rights earlier this year, but withdrew citing lack of government support to help organise the tournament.

With the tournament having been scheduled to kick off next month and still with no confirmed hosts, Cosafa has expressed rage and dragged the Zimbabwe FA to appear before an independent Disciplinary Committee on April 4.

“The venue for the 2019 edition of the Cosafa Senior Tournament, scheduled from May 25 to June 8, remains undecided,” said Cosafa in a statement.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association is now in breach of their Hosting Agreement, signed by Zifa late in January 2019, and returned to Cosafa.

“Following a Board meeting convened on March Cosafa written confirmation of this decision no later than March 25. Unfortunately, they failed to deliver on the nominated deadline which has left Cosafa with no recourse other than to enforce their Disciplinary procedures, which calls for Zifa to attend a Disciplinary Hearing scheduled for April 4 in Johannesburg.

“The hearing will be handled by Cosafa’s independent judicial body, and the outcome and punitive action will be handed down within 48 hours of the hearing.”

If found guilty of breaching the hosting agreement, defending champions Zimbabwe might be kicked out of this year’s Cosafa Cup.

Five Southern African teams have qualified for this year’s Afcon tournament and the Cosafa dates had been strategically scheduled to help the teams prepare for the continental showpiece.