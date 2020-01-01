Coronavirus

Coronavirus: What Ighalo, Ndidi & Mikel did on a weekend without football

As the beautiful game remains on hold owing to the pandemic, Goal looks at what the country’s top footballers did outside the field of play

Footballers across the world witnessed a weekend without the beautiful game owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Nigeria's top players are no exception.

Like former Real Madrid star Mutiu Adepoju posted, life without football is boring. So what activities did Nigerian footballers do to alleviate the boredom of Friday, Saturday and Sunday?

Well, below are some of the selected few as gathered from social media.

Led by Adepoju, several Super Eagles’ players took to social media to offer words of support to football fans, offered some safety tips, while affirming that the virus will become history in no time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

PLEASE YOU ALL SHOULD STAY SAFE AND HEALTHY LOVE YOU ALL ️️️️️ #nwakali25

A post shared by Kelechi Nwakali (@nwakali25) on

    Everyone please stay safe out there .

    A post shared by ogu30 (@ogu30) on

    For Ogenyi Onazi, he was in action and also provided the assist for Denizlispor's only goal as they claimed a 1-0 win over Genclerbirligi. He took to social media to express his frustration of playing in an empty stadium.
    Since his move to Manchester United, where he has been turning heads with goals, Odion Ighalo's spent his time on charity. The 30-year-old reached out to the needy.
    Wilfred Ndidi has been blowing hot and cold this season no thanks to injury. However, the fit-again Leicester City midfielder alleviated his own boredom by playing the game of snooker.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by W I L F R E D N D I D I (@ndidi25) on


    ​Nigeria international Godfrey Oboabona is enjoying life in the Georgian elite division with Dinamo Batumi. The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner is not weighed down by Covid-19 as he engages in personal training.His former international teammate John Obi Mikel, meanwhile, he is having a different idea as he wants authorities in Turkey to cancel the rest of the season.

