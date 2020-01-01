Coronavirus: Valerenga's Nchout quarantined after Olympic qualifier with Cameroon

The Indomitable Lionesses star confirmed on Sunday that she is self-isolated amid fears for Covid-19 following her return to Norway

Valerenga striker Ajara Nchout has been placed into self-isolation in Norway after at least 1000 people were tested positive for coronavirus in the country

The 26-year-old was on international duty with , starring in the African Women's Olympic qualifier against Zambia and scored twice but could not help her side clinch an automatic ticket.

Cameroon claimed a 3-2 first-leg lead in Yaounde but capitulated in Lusaka where they suffered a 2-1 defeat to miss out on booking a spot in Tokyo on the away goals rule, after a 4-4 aggregate score.

Upon her return to Oslo, the Cameroonian explained she is now placed in quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure to combat the coronavirus by her club while urging all to stay safe.

"I'm at home as a precautionary measure. I'm doing well," Nchout told Goal exclusively.

The Valerenga player also shared the following message on Instagram.

"We are currently experiencing a pandemic, Covid-19. Besides, when I returned from the double confrontation against Zambia, my club as a precautionary measure put me in quarantine for 14 days, the same for my teammates who also returned to the team," she wrote on her official Instagram page.

"My brothers and sisters, I share here some precautions to take to avoid any contamination or any spread in the event of contamination."

"1- Washing your hands well with soap is the first barrier gesture, 2-Utiliser hydroalcoholic gel, 3- Do not touch your face, 4- Regularly clean common surfaces and objects at home and in offices.

"5-Avoid crowded places, especially hospitals, except in case of illness. 6-Avoid contact with loved ones, 7-Wear the mask, in certain cases, in particular in the event of contamination or in a very busy space, 8-Avoid consuming raw, undercooked or questionable products of animal origin.

"9- Respect the rules of hygiene in the event of a cough, for example, coughing in the crook of your elbow, 10-In case of contamination, reach the nearest hospital.

"Prompt recovery to those who are affected, and let us be in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in humanity. Above all, let's be careful, we have a beautiful continent to build."

Cameroon confirmed their first case of coronavirus last week, while Norway have suffered one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in Europe, with over 1000 people infected and two deaths.

The 2020 Toppserien season has already been heavily disrupted by the virus, with opening games originally being set to take place on March 23 postponed indefinitely.

Besides Nchout, other members of Valerenga's squad returned from international duties while their countries have also been self-isolated for 14 days following increasing fears.