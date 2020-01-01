Four positive coronavirus tests at Sampdoria including previously recovered player

Five footballers at the Serie A club recovered last month, but they now have four cases, including a second positive for one first teamer

Four players have tested positive for coronavirus, one of which had previously recovered from Covid-19.

is attempting to ramp up its preparation for a return to action, with the season having been suspended since March.

's will restart next week, and Italian clubs are testing their players in order to move forward with plans to get the season back up and running.

revealed a positive test had been returned by a player on Wednesday, before confirmed six cases – including three players – on Thursday.

Sampdoria, who announced a clean bill of health last month after five players had recovered, then issued their own update, confirming they had quarantined four asymptomatic members of their squad.

"Sampdoria informs that, during the tests to which the players were subjected, three new positive results for Covid-19 and one return of positivity emerged," a statement read. "Currently asymptomatic, they have been placed in quarantine and will be constantly monitored as per protocol."

Manolo Gabbiadini, Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby previously tested positive, but Sampdoria did not disclose the identity of the latest cases.

The results come on the same day that Sampdoria resumed training ahead of the possible resumption of Serie A.

Sampdoria sit 16th in the Serie A table with 26 points from 25 matches, just one point above the relegation zone.

Fiorentina meanwhile also confirmed a new raft of positive results on Thursday.

A Viola club statement read: "Following the laboratory checks carried out yesterday afternoon, Fiorentina announces that three athletes and three from the technical staff testing positive for Covid-19 have been identified.

"The club has proceeded, as per protocol, to continue the isolation of the people involved. For the rest of the group tomorrow morning, training will continue as scheduled."

There was good news for champions and league leaders however, who confirmed that Paulo Dybala has finally tested negative for the virus.

Dybala had previously tested positive for Covid-19, joining Juve team-mates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi in contracting the virus in March.

Reports had stated that the Argentine had still tested positive as recently as last week, but Juventus have now announced that Dybala is Covid-19-free.