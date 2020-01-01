Coronavirus: Rwanda top-flight to be played behind closed doors

Despite confirming the first case of Covid-19, the Rwanda FA have decided to play league matches behind closed doors

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has confirmed – effective with this weekend’s match-day 24 – all games of the Rwanda Premier League will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was reached after Rwanda recorded their first Covid-19 case on Saturday.

1/2 STATEMENT: Following the first Covid-19 case confirmed today by the Ministry of Health, @FERWAFA announces that all scheduled matches will be played behind closed doors with immediate effect (today’s matches inclusive). — Rwanda FA (@FERWAFA) March 14, 2020

A statement from Ferwafa confirmed on their official Twitter handle: “Following the first Covid-19 case confirmed today [Saturday] by the Ministry of Health, Ferwafa announces all scheduled matches will be played behind closed doors with immediate effect (today’s matches inclusive).”

The latest move also comes a few days after Ferwafa temporarily banned the traditional fair-play handshake before football matches as a precaution against the outbreak of coronavirus.

The statement also asked all football clubs to put in place means of washing hands at all playgrounds two hours before a football match starts.

Clean water and soap or hand sanitizers must be placed at every entry of the stadium or pitches.

Sport is one of the most affected industries, with all major events and competitions across the world having either been cancelled or postponed until further notice.