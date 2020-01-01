Coronavirus: Nigeria legend Mikel joins Clap for our Carers campaign

The former Super Eagles captain has appreciated health personnel for their roles in combating Covid-19

legend John Obi Mikel has joined millions of people in the United Kingdom to applaud health workers who are helping in the fight against the coronavirus.

The pandemic is currently causing problems around the world and has claimed thousands of lives, forcing major activities to a hiatus and affecting the global economy.

In the UK, hundreds of lives have been lost to the virus while more than 10,000 cases have been confirmed.

The former Super Eagles midfielder has taken to social media to appreciate health professionals for their efforts in combatting the virus.

“Thank you to all the NHS workers, doctors, nurses. Standing ovation [for you]. Clap for our carers. Thank you for all you do,” Mikel posted on Instagram accompanied by a video.

Mikel left Trabzonspor by mutual agreement last week after he called out the Turkish football authorities for failing to suspend football activities despite the spread of the coronavirus.

The 32-year-old, now a free agent, made 27 appearances across all competitions for the Black Sea Storm before his departure.