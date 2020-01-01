Coronavirus: 'I'm safe but I still feel scared to go out' - Chawinga on life in Wuhan

Despite the ending of lockdown after nearly three months last Wednesday, the striker is still worried going out in the epicenter

Temwa Chawinga joined the Chinese Women's side Wuhan before the coronavirus outbreak in January, and the Malawi star says she is "safe but still feels scared to go out".

Chawinga parted ways with Swedish side Kvarnsvedens to join her sister Tabitha in as she completed a two-year deal with the Chinese club in mid-January, where the virus was first reported.

Normal life disappeared in Wuhan as they lived under lockdown for 76 days, until last Wednesday, as the virus spread to 210 countries, with about 1,800,000 cases and 110,000 deaths globally.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Chawinga's safety in the Chinese City came into question, but the 21-year-old allayed fears while sharing her experience under lockdown in the Asian nation.

"It has really been tough but I just thank God for still being alive," Chawinga told Goal.

"It's just not easy to stay in one place or indoor for many weeks, particularly to be in the city where everyone sees as the origin of the coronavirus.

"it's been rough but I'm grateful to the club, they have been taking care of me and provide foodstuff when I run out of stock since I cannot go out. I also train daily by myself at home because the coaches also send me some programs.

"I also watch a lot of Nigerian movies when I'm bored. My parents too were scared and always called to check on me and most times to pray with me and urges me to do the same every time.

"The situation is getting better since the lockdown was relaxed in Wuhan and we can now go out little by little, maybe for just two minutes and back in the house again. I'm safe but I'm still feeling scared to go out."





The She Flames star admitted she was initially worried, a few days after her arrival in Wuhan, but insists she has not regretted joining the Tazi Lake Sports Centre outfit amid concerns over her safety.

"It's not just easy because there were so many calls from home, asking me to return to Malawi because of the virus," she continued.

"I was very scared at first because of the pressure from home but when I saw the virus has spread all over the world, I felt this was not just a problem but the world and I am only praying to God to heal the world.

"I do not have any regrets moving to China. It's really an adventure for me and I am excited because I came here to compete in the Chinese league and experience something new. Although it's a rough start I am grateful to God."

Temwa's sister Tabitha, who plays for champions Jiangsu Suning, returned in mid-January to Nanjing - 550 km from Wuhan.

While the sisters are separated from each other amid the lockdown in China, Temwa said they have consistently kept in touch with one another.

"She [Tabitha] is doing very well in her city [Nanjing]," the DD Sunshine product said.

"She came back to China a few days after I arrived here and we have been talking on the phone frequently since the lockdown started in January.

"She also advised me often not to risk going out and encourages me always. We pray and chat about other things with each other."

Malawi is one of the affected African countries, with 13 cases of coronavirus and two deaths, and Chawinga has urged her compatriots to stay at home.

"It is a tough situation for the world and for this, I will appeal to the good people of Malawi to follow the precautions provided by the government," she said.

"They have to do their own part to remain safe by practicing good hygiene, washing their hands frequently and use hand sanitizers. Let obey the authorities so as to help reduce the spread of the virus."

As one of Goal's African women to watch in 2020, Chawinga is eager to excel in the CWSL with Wuhan in the 2020 season after a fourth-place finish last season.