Coronavirus: I'm all by myself at Columbus Crew - Jonathan Mensah

The Ghanaian defender is helping the squad stay closely knit as they remain indoors

captain Jonathan Mensah remains influential with his teammates as the lockdown from the coronavirus continues.

The pandemic has halted sporting activities including Major League Soccer which was just two matchdays into the 2020 season before the lockdown.

Mensah captained Columbus in their two matches which ended in victory against and a draw at reigning Cup holders .

More teams

The 29-year old Ghanaian is part of the Crew's Leadership Council, a group of seven players who have been at the club for a while.

"[The Leadership Council has] three, four guys that we check on every day. Just checking to see how guys are doing, physically and mentally," Mensah said on the club website.

Article continues below

"Even someone like me, even though I’m on the leadership team, [Darlington Nagbe], [Gyasi Zardes] and other guys call me because I’m all by myself here. But we keep in touch."

Mensah has been at Mapfre Stadium since 2017, making 87 appearances, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

He previously played for in his home country, in the South African Premier Soccer League, , Granada, Evian and Anzhi Makhachkala.