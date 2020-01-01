Coronavirus: Government sets September as month to resume Rwanda league

The government has confirmed the top-tier will resume four months after their suspension

The Rwandan government through the Ministry of Sports have announced the Rwanda Premier League will resume in September.

The top-tier was suspended mid-March owing to the current Covid-19 situation with the country put under total lockdown on March 21 to curb the spread of the virus.

As a result, all sporting activities, including football, was postponed to an indefinite date. However, the country has on May 4 announced new measures which will see players getting a relief.

More teams

"Reference is made to Statement on Cabinet resolutions from April 30 informing the general public of the new Covid-19 prevention measures to be implemented," read a statement obtained by Goal.

Clubs will have to wait until August before starting training depending on the report presented after risk assessment based on guidance by health and security organs formed to fight the virus.

"Decision has been made to have local games and leagues resume starting September 2020, with training starting a month earlier [August].

"Sports Federations have been advised to engage their member clubs, team officials, coaches and athletes to start planning accordingly."

Athletes have been given the green light to start training but outside their residential areas with football facilities remaining out of bounds.

"Individual sport exercise is allowed starting May 4 outside homes with strict adherence to social distancing," the statement affirmed.

"Sports facilities (stadiums, gyms, swimming pools, tennis/basketball/volleyball courts, golf courses, training centres) remain closed until further notice."

Article continues below

It is not clear whether the league will resume from where it stopped or whether the current season will be nullified.

Eight rounds were remaining before the league took a break. APR were on top with 57 points after 23 matches, with Rayon Sport on 51 points after playing a game more. Police were third with 43 points.

Heroes FC and Gicumbi were in the relegation zone.