Coronavirus: Ex-Juventus defender Benatia supports Matuidi after testing positive

The 2018 World Cup winner is the second Juventus player to test positive for the virus, even though he is showing no symptoms

Former centre-back Medhi Benatia has wished Blaise Matuidi speedy recovery after he tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Matuidi becomes the second Juventus player to contract the virus after defender Daniele Rugani was diagnosed with the illness last Wednesday.

Covid-19 outbreak has left in a lockdown while football activities in the country and other European countries have been suspended.

Benatia played with Matuidi at the Allianz Stadium before leaving for to join Al Duhail in January 2019.

The former captain described the French midfielder as a brother and a soldier with a word of prayer for him and his family.

"With all my heart with you my brother Blaise Matuidi. A soldier like you has seen others. May God grant you healing, preserve you and your family," Benatia wrote on Instagram.