Coronavirus: 'Africa must stand up' - Diouf fumes at French practitioners

The ex-Senegal star has joined other African football legends like Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba in venting their anger at the two medical professors

Former forward El-Hadji Diouf has angrily reacted to the French doctors who suggested coronavirus treatment should first be tested on the African continent.

Medical professors Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht on Wednesday appeared on a French television channel agreeing with each other on how to test vaccines.

Their remarks sparked outrage and were interpreted as “racist,” drawing the ire of African football greats like Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba who took turns to slam the doctors.

“They are real terrorists and must be condemned as such. We have to judge them and put them in prison. They disrespected an entire continent. And they disrespected humanity,” Diouf told Le Parisien.

“If an African had said a quarter of what they said about Europe, it would be World War! They must be charged. All of Africa must stand up as one man and do like : file a complaint. We are proud of our Africa and we will always be proud of it.”

The Moroccan Lawyers Club also expressed their outrage, saying that they will sue the medical professors for defamation and racism.

“What happened with aids is no longer possible. Africa before is not Africa today. These comments are unacceptable,” added Diouf.

“Freedom of expression is valid for everyone but with respect for everyone. It was not two researchers or two doctors who spoke, but two fools. They are bad guys, rascals, those who have no hearts spoke.”

Mira has however since apologised for his remarks while Locht's employers appeared to defend him, saying his comments were taken out of context.

“I want to present all my apologies to those who were hurt, shocked and felt insulted by the remarks that I clumsily expressed on LCI this week,” said Mira, as reported by Morocco World News.