Cornet flattered by Liverpool links as talk of Lyon exit builds

The 22-year-old forward is one of several promising youngsters to be generating transfer talk at the Ligue 1 club ahead of the summer window

Maxwel Cornet has welcomed talk of being interested in snapping him up this summer, with the forward flattered to be generating such speculation.

At just 22 years of age, the international is one of several exciting prospects to have sparked exit talk at the Groupama Stadium.

There could be a mass exodus of talent from the club in the next transfer window, with players across the field attracting interest from afar.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has already revealed that World Cup winner Nabil Fekir will be allowed to move on a year after coming close to sealing a switch to Liverpool.

It could be that a move to Anfield is made 12 months on by his club colleague Cornet.

The highly-rated frontman netted 10 times across the 2018-19 campaign, with his season finishing with a flourish as he found the target on six occasions in his last five appearances.

He has now been linked with a move to and is ruling nothing out, telling beIN Sports after failing to agree a contract extension at Lyon: “I did not say I wanted to leave.

“We met the president in January, and I said I wanted to extend [my contract], but talks were not successful.”

Cornet added on the Premier League speculation: “Liverpool are a big club, any links are flattering. I’m under contract until 2021, but you never know in football so we’ll see.”

Fekir and Cornet are not the only ones to be attracting interest.

Houssem Aouar, Ferland Mendy and Tanguy Ndombele are others to have been linked with leading sides across Europe.

Memphis Depay is said to have hinted that he could be on the move, as another on Liverpool’s radar, while Goal has revealed that have a €40 million (£35m/$45m) offer on the table for former striker Moussa Dembele.