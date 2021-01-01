Copa America pulled from Argentina as Covid crisis puts tournament in jeopardy

The decision could lead the event to be wiped out entirely, as co-host Columbia has also been determined unsuitable

The upcoming Copa America will not be played in Argentina because of a Covid crisis, CONMEBOL announced late Sunday night, putting the entire tournament in danger of not moving forward.

Previously, Colombia was ruled incapable of hosting the competition amid political unrest.

With the tournament just a couple of weeks away, reported last-ditch options include Chile or even the U.S.

What has been said?

"CONMEBOL is analyzing offers from other countries that have shown interest in hosting the continental tournament,” the organization said in a statement. “Updates will be announced soon."

What is the Covid situation in Argentina?

As of the CONMEBOL announcement, Argentina had the fifth-worst Covid outbreak per capita in the world with 76 daily cases per 100,000 people - or more than 34,000 daily cases in total.

Cases in the nation have risen at a 54 percent rate over the past 14 days.

This story will be updated.