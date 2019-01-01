Copa America draw decided with Australia and Qatar added to the mix

Lionel Messi will kick things off at the tournament next year which is split across two countries

will open the 2020 Copa America with a blockbuster clash against in Buenos Aires.

In a rematch of this year's third-place play-off, which Argentina won as Lionel Messi and Gary Medel were sent off, the teams will meet again at the El Monumental on June 12 next year.

While the draw took place on Tuesday, the nations already knew almost all of their opponents with teams split into zones for next year's tournament in Argentina and .

However, – playing at their first Copa America – were drawn into Group A, which features Argentina, , , Chile and .



, the other invited nation, will meet Colombia, , , and . Brazil will go into the tournament as defending champions after their success at home this year.

The Selecao beat Peru 3-1 in the 2019 Copa America final having also seen off Argentina and Paraguay on their way to the decider.

made their debut at the tournament this year, drawing their first match against Paraguay before falling to Colombia and Argentina.

, the other invited nation, also failed to win any of its games as it was held to draws against Uruguay and Ecuador following a heavy 4-0 defeat against Chile in their opening match.

The Copa America has also previously invited , Haiti, Honduras, , , and the United States to compete in the tournament with El Tri finishing as runners up twice.

Following the 2020 Copa America, the tournament is set to be held every four years with the next edition scheduled for 2024.

Uruguay are the most successful nation when it comes to Copa America having won it 15 times, one more than next best Argentina.

Messi will be hoping his nation can lift the trophy again next year as the 2019 Ballon d'Or winner looks to secure some long awaited success with the national team.

Despite winning honours regularly with , Messi is yet to win anything with Argentina's senior side, though he did claim a gold medal with the U23 team in 2008 Olympics and lifted the U20 World Cup in 2005.