Controversy and fury - but Man City survive to put title challenge back on track

Title races can come down to the smallest of margins.

This time it was the distance between the end of Rodri's shoulder and the beginning of his arm.

Richarlison was stood on the spot with the ball in his hand, waiting for a penalty to be given and looked shocked when VAR turned away Everton's late claim.

When an awkward bouncing ball struck Rodri, the Spaniard looked guilty as he waved a finger at referee Paul Tierney, who turned down initial appeals.

Had Everton been awarded the penalty and the striker beaten fellow Brazilian Ederson with five minutes to go it would have put a huge dent in Manchester City's title challenge.

The Premier League confirmed that the VAR didn't feel that there was conclusive evidence that the ball was more in the "red zone" [of the arm] than not.

It didn't pacify Everton boss Frank Lampard, who would not hide his contempt for the decision.

"You start searching for whys and I can't think - it is incompetence to get it wrong," the Everton boss said.

"It was the most clear handball you can get. I'm waiting for him to run to the screen and give it. At best its incompetence. At worst, who knows?"

Getty Images

Everton were furious as defeat dumped them perilously close to the relegation zone and less than a mile away at Anfield they would have been just as angry about the decision.

There were minute decisions made by technology that cost Liverpool when they battled City all the way to the final match of the season three years ago and lost out by a point, and they will have been frustrated to see it happen again.

Back then, there was a John Stones' goal line clearance in the 2-1 victory over Liverpool that was just 11mm away from being given for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Then, as the title race became even more intense, Sergio Aguero's strike at Burnley was 29mm the right side of the line as City snatched a tense 1-0 victory.

The two sides are set for another huge battle again and Pep Guardiola needed a reaction from his side after their shock defeat to Tottenham last week.

Victory moves them back to six points clear having played a game more but it was earned by grit as much as quality.

The goal, when it came in the 82nd minute, owed a lot to luck. Bernardo Silva's cross deflected off Mason Holgate, wrong-footed Michael Keane and Phil Foden kept his composure to poke home the winner.

The relief was clear as Guardiola and his players celebrated enthusiastically with the away fans as they passed them on the way back to their dressing room at full-time.

"Over 90 minutes we were better, the second half was much better," Guardiola said. "It was not easy in the first half. They allowed us just to play to the central defenders, they didn't allow us to play inside.

"When this happens it is always difficult. We were patient, the second half was much, much better and in the end we deserved to win.

"We played quite similarly against Tottenham and when we drop points the players are fantastic to come here and still have the joy to win and enjoy the moment in the locker room for [Ukrainian] Oleks [Zinchenko] and for all of us."

Article continues below

For 45 minutes they lacked urgency and threatened Jordan Pickford only once with a long range effort from Kevin De Bruyne. It improved in the second half with Foden, Silva and De Bruyne going close before the late strike.

City were the more dangerous side, just as they were a week ago against Spurs. But after Riyad Mahrez's late penalty in that game, they were lax in giving Harry Kane a chance to get a winner. They almost were again, but for a controversial penalty call.

It looks like it could well come down to those little moments all over again.