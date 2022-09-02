Conte: Still too much distance between Tottenham and top clubs

Antonio Conte has claimed that he will need another two or three transfer window to ensure Tottenham can compete with Europe's top clubs.

Transfer window rectified problems

Third in PL after five games

But top clubs still much better, says Conte

WHAT HAPPENED? It was a very productive transfer window for Spurs. They were able to address the vast majority of the issues within their squad with some key signings but Conte still doesn't feel his side are ready to mix it with the best of the best in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

WHAT HE SAID: "In this transfer window we did what the club could do," said Conte after the closure of the transfer window. "And I think that we did good things.

"But I have to be honest with you because if I see the other squads of the top teams there is still too much distance. And for this reason we have to know that we've just started this process to try to improve the squad.

"In this transfer window we tried to do this and also in January, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski. For sure to be competitive, to fight to be a title contender, but also to get a place in Champions League, you need at least three transfer windows more before improving and being at the same level as the other top clubs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Starting with the first round of Champions League fixtures this week, the games come thick and fast between now and the break for the World Cup. Tottenham certainly have a greater squad depth than they had at the end of the season but it will be continuously put to the test over the next couple of months.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Between now and the mid-November break for the World Cup, Spurs have 18 matches to play across all competitions. That unprecedented run includes nine midweek fixtures, a run that each of the teams competing in Europe will have to deal with prior to the winter tournament.