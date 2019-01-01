Conte pledges Inter 'will help Sanchez find form'

The Chile forward is yet to feature for his new club his his manager at San Siro is backing the South American to find his form again in Italy

Antonio Conte has pledged will help Alexis Sanchez recapture his best form.

Sanchez has joined the Nerazzurri on loan after losing his way at , where he scored three goals in 32 Premier League appearances.

The forward, described by former United boss Jose Mourinho as a "sad man" this week, is in line to make his Inter debut in Saturday's game at home to with Conte expectant over the 30-year-old.

"Sanchez is a strong player, he has shown in the past the quality that he possesses," Conte told reporters.

"We need to help him recapture the form that he lost at Manchester United. He has to adapt to our game and that is what he is doing."

Sanchez will at least have a familiar face at Inter in the form of another ex-United player, striker Romelu Lukaku.

"He has entered the world of Inter with great humility and has shown a real willingness," Conte said of international Lukaku. "The rest of the group understood that immediately and have welcomed him in the best possible way.

"He has great qualities as a human and is a true team player. His fitness has improved. We hope he scores as many goals as possible for the team – he has always scored goals."

Inter have two wins from two since Conte arrived at San Siro, but the former , and coach is judging progress by other metrics.

Article continues below

"An important foundation is being built irrespective of results," Conte added. "Enthusiasm shouldn't depend on the results we achieve but the way we obtain them. It should depend on what the team manage to transmit to the fans.

"With today's Inter, you can see that there's a team and club with clear ideas. We're trying to work to find a clearly defined tactical identity on a daily basis: when those who have played less up to this point come into the team, they’ll know exactly what they have to do.

"We are the team that have undergone the most change. It is inevitable that there will be a period of adjustment, but we want to turn the question marks around us into exclamation marks."