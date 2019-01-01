Concern for Juventus as Ronaldo set for tests on injured ankle

have been left sweating on the fitness of star man Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese set to undergo tests on an ankle injury.

The former man picked up a knock to his left ankle during the Bianconeri's 1-0 win over on Sunday.

But concerns have grown since then, with Ronaldo unable to participate in full training with the rest of the Juve squad on Wednesday, and will now be further examined by the champions' medical team.

Article continues below

Fellow forward Douglas Costa also trained separately on Wednesday, with a club statement reading: "Both Douglas Costa and Cristiano Ronaldo trained seperately from the group.

"For CR7, check-ups have been scheduled for today and tomorrow following a knock to his left ankle during the game against Bologna."

More to follow...