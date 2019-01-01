'Coming to Germany isn’t easy' - Sancho sends warning to Bayern Munich target Hudson-Odoi

The Dortmund teenager warned his English youth international team-mate it is not an easy thing to succeed in Germany despite his strong season

Jadon Sancho would not mind seeing Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi come to Borussia Dortmund, but warned the teenager the path to success in the Bundesliga is not an easy one.

Sancho has arguably become a model for young English players to follow after he departed Manchester City permanently in hopes of securing first-team football.

The 18-year-old received that opportunity with Borussia Dortmund, and has emerged this season as one of the best players in the Bundesliga, scoring six goals and adding seven assists in 17 league games so far.

Meanwhile, Sancho’s former England youth international team-mate Hudson-Odoi has found playing time difficult to come by with Chelsea, while Bayern Munich have made four bids to bring him to the Bundesliga.

As Hudson-Odoi and Sancho were both highly-rated youth players who are the same age, there is a thought he could benefit with a move to Germany the same way the Dortmund star has.

But while Sancho would love to see Hudson-Odoi make an unlikely move to Dortmund, he warned the road he has taken in the Bundesliga is not an easy one.

“I could try speak to him!” Sancho told reporters when asked if there was a chance the Chelsea teen could come to Dortmund.

“Everyone has different pathways... coming to Germany is not easy. People might think it's easy because I'm doing so well, but it's not easy at all.

“You have to have a strong mentality. Focus, sacrifice a lot of things like family – that's a very hard thing to do.”

Sancho and Hudson-Odoi were part of the England Under 17 team that won the Under-17 World Cup in India in 2017, while England also won the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea the same year.

It has raised hopes of an even stronger Three Lions side with young players coming in to supplement the team that made it to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

And though Sancho does not quite know how England has managed to produce such a strong crop of young players, he believes that he and others have shown they are deserving of a chance to shine.

“I'm not sure what happened!” Sancho said. “I think every young player in England wants to do well and just want to help their families and just be someone that their children or their families will remember.

“The World Cup showed that young players are coming through and working hard and trying to get a chance. My chance was to come out to Germany and play football.”

That chance has blossomed into Sancho not only showing he can do it with the Bundesliga leaders, but also earned him a chance to feature for the England senior side.

He credits Dortmund for that unforgettable moment, for both providing him playing time but also giving him the experience to calm his nerves during it.

“When I came on at Wembley I was relaxed. I didn't know anyone there when I was playing. Dortmund has really helped me.

“Playing for England is something I'll never forgot, I need to thank Dortmund for that. Without this opportunity I wouldn't have made my debut.”