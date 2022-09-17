'Come on, you're meant to be the best assister in the world!' - Grealish reveals in-house De Bruyne joke that inspired goal vs Wolves

Jack Grealish revealed that he and Kevin De Bruyne often joke about their attacking relationship after they linked up at Wolves.

Pair combined for Manchester City's opener

Guardiola's side returned to the top of Premier League

Grealish revealed De Bruyne joke after the game

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City's £100 million man silenced his ever-increasing critics as he netted his first goal of the season against Wolves. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden added goals of their own in the 3-0 victory and Grealish admitted his pleasure at opening his account for the season.

WHAT HE SAID: “It was perfect, I’m always having a laugh with Kev saying to him about assisting me," he told BT Sport after the match. "I said: ‘Come on, you’re meant to be the best assister in the world!’ [After providing the assist for the first goal] He came up to me today and said: ‘There we go!’"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola will be equally happy to see Grealish finding the back of the net. He has had plenty of doubters during his 13 months at Manchester City and he will know that the only way to silence them is by chipping in with meaningful attacking returns.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH: Like plenty of his team-mates, the 27-year-old will have his eyes firmly set on the World Cup. He has been called up for the England squad to face Italy and Germany over the next couple of weeks in the final games before the tournament in Qatar.