'Clubs will disappear' - Inzaghi wants coronavirus-affected Italian season to be completed

The Italian legend called for the 2019-20 campaign to be completed once the Covid-19 pandemic calms down

Filippo Inzaghi believes Italian sides are willing to play in August to complete the season and warned some clubs could disappear if it is not finished.

has suffered heavily during the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world, with over 10,000 recorded deaths so far in the country, and the government has suspended all domestic sport until at least April 3 - with the Serie A pencilled in for a May 3 return .

The break is likely to continue beyond that date but former Milan striker Inzaghi, now head coach of runaway Serie B leaders Benevento, has warned of the ramifications of scrapping the campaign.

"Talking about football is difficult," Inzaghi told Sky Sport Italia. "We have all taken a step back for our health, which is the highest priority.

"By the time everything ends, we want to start playing again - it would be the right thing. We all want to finish what we started eight months ago, and the championships must be finished.

"It would be the best solution to avoid misunderstandings and prevent someone from being damaged.

"We are ready to play in June, July and August: we want to end this championship, any other decision will penalise someone. We will go to the courts, some clubs will disappear, so football could risk losing two years, not two months."

Inzaghi has guided Benevento to 21 victories in 28 games so far this season, while brother Simone is enjoying a successful campaign in the top tier with .

The Biancoceleste are second in , just a point behind leaders , and Filippo was full of praise for both his brother and Ciro Immobile, Lazio's leading scorer.

"He is better than me in everything," said the Benevento boss. "I can only learn from Simone: he is a modern coach and seeing his Lazio side is a spectacle."

Asked to name a player similar to himself, Inzaghi added: "I don't like making comparisons, but I say that Immobile is the best Italian player.

"He always scores, always decisive. He is the centre-forward that I like best."

Most football leagues and competitions have been postponed worldwide because of the Covid-19 pandemic, including revered events such as , Copa America and the UEFA .