Club Brugge boss Clement blames Lazio draw on Dennis and Diatta’s inexperience

The coach of the Belgian champions has explained reasons behind his side’s inability to secure all three points at home

Philippe Clement has blamed ’s 1-1 draw against in Wednesday’s game on the inexperience of his side, which has young players like Emmanuel Dennis, Krepin Diatta and Charles De Ketelaere.

The Belgian champions started the top-European competition on an impressive note, securing victory over Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Blue and Black then managed to clinch a point at Jan Breydel Stadium with Hans Vanaken’s strike cancelling out Joaquin Correa’s opener in the encounter.

More teams

international Dennis, 22, featured for 88 minutes before he was replaced while midfielder Diatta, 21, was on parade for the entirety of the game.

The result ensured Club Brugge are second in the Group E standings with four points from two games, and they are behind Lazio.

Clement believes his side could have done better against the Stadio Olimpico outfit had they had more experienced players in their ranks.

"It's 90 per cent proud and 10 per cent disappointment. That disappointment is there because we have to improve in that one aspect: efficiency. This has to do with experience," Clement told the media.

"Charles De Ketelaere is 19-years-old, Emmanuel Dennis is 22-years-old, Krepin Diatta is 21-years-old. They don't always have that cold-bloodedness.

"Across the pitch was a team whose youngest player was 24-years-old. Lazio was a team with more experience."

Article continues below

Very proud, but also a little disappointed because we deserved more.. 🔵⚫ #CluLaz #UCL pic.twitter.com/2wKXuIDLhm — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) October 29, 2020

Dennis has featured eight times for the club in the current campaign across all competitions and was on the scoresheet in their opener against Zenit.

Diatta, meanwhile, has made 11 appearances for the Blue and Black across all competitions in the 2020-21 season, including two in the Champions League.

The African stars will be expected to help Club Brugge return to winning ways in the European competition when they face on November 4.