Christian Atsu: Newcastle United share spoils with Watford at St. James’ Park

The 27-year old made his first start for the Magpies this season, but it was only good enough to earn one point against the Hornets

Christian Atsu was in action for as they recorded a 1-1 draw with in Saturday afternoon’s Premier League matchday four clash at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies headed into this game fresh from a shock 1-0 victory away to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, where Atsu made his first competitive appearance – playing for 73 minutes - after replacing injured Allan Saint-Maximin early in the first half.

Atsu had been out of competitive action since suffering a hamstring injury while on duty with at the 2019 in .

He was in doubt to feature in the midweek League Cup penalty-shoot loss to Leicester City, but eventually did feature, replacing Matt Ritchie in added time in the first half.

The former man started from kick-off this time in front of the Newcastle faithful, but it was the visiting Hornets who opened proceedings through Will Hughes after just two minutes.

Fabian Schar would go on to produce the equaliser for Steve Bruce’s men four minutes to half-time.

Article continues below

Atsu was on the pitch for 81 minutes before being replaced by Yoshinori Muto.

82' - A second change for Newcastle, with Atsu withdrawn for Muto. Watford, meanwhile, make their final substitution, with Deulofeu coming on for Gray. 1-1. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 31, 2019

The stalemate sees Newcastle now undefeated in two matches after back-back defeats to and .

Having played 28 times in the Premier League last season, Atsu will be hoping to get into the thick of the action again after the international break, when the Magpies travel to Anfield to trade tackles with high-flying on September 14.