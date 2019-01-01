Christensen wants to stay at Chelsea to become 'best defender in the world'

The defender says he is determined to fight for more regular minutes under Maurizio Sarri

Andreas Christensen says he hopes to remain at as he looks to become a player counted among the best footballlers in the world.

The 23-year-old defender has been with Chelsea since 2012, first in the academy before making his first team debut in 2014.

Under Antonio Conte in 2017-18, Christensen made 40 total appearances as he proved a fixture in the Chelsea defence, but the Danish international has featured in just four Premier League matches this campaign under Maurizio Sarri.

He's made 10 of his 20 total appearances in European play and, with Thursday's match against Slavia Prague looming, Christensen says he's hoping to remain at Chelsea and fight for a more regular place.

“It's always difficult when I speak in Danish and it's translated. No, I haven't had a conversation with the club," Christensen said of his future.

"I've said I'd like to say, but they haven't said I'm definitely staying. There's been no conversation.

"I've said what I want to happen, and that was definitely staying.

He added: “I wouldn't play football if I didn't have a dream or a target. [Being the best in the world while at Chelsea] is still the dream.”

Christensen says he considers himself a true "Chelsea product" and is determined to prove that he can fight for the club he has been a part of since he was 16.

The topic of young players has been a fierce debate all season with Chelsea, with fellow academy products Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek having to battle for minutes at their respective positions.

Christensen faces his own battle against Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz, Sarri's first-choice pair, but he finds that competition to be helpful.

Article continues below

“If I'm not playing, you get jealous. You sit there and watch. But we are hungry to play, all of us," he said.

"Everything we work for, every day... we wake up wanting to get in the team. It makes me more hungry. We're still young, we know that, but we want to play.”

He added: "It's always healthy competition in the team. We try to push each other. It's not fun to be the one playing less, but I've been trying to show myself in training. I've been quite happy with my performances so far. Healthy competition.”