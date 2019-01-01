Christensen and Emerson doubtful for Newcastle clash but Rudiger hopeful of Chelsea return

The Blues have suffered a series of injury scares during the international break as the Premier League prepares to reconvene

are facing something of a defensive injury crisis ahead of Saturday's match against Newcastle, with Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri doubtful for the Premier League clash.

Christensen was one of a number of Blues stars to pick up injuries during the current international break, with the international struggling with a hamstring problem.

Emerson, meanwhile, has been out since September with a hamstring problem, and though Chelsea are not ruling out a comeback for the ex- full-back, he faces a race against time to prove his fitness for the visit of the Magpies.

Reece James, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic also suffered fitness issues while representing their national sides, though Frank Lampard's staff are working hard to ensure all three are ready for when domestic action returns.

James is hopeful of being involved in training this week after he suffered a reoccurence of an ankle injury he picked up over the summer while with the Under-21s.

Kante, meanwhile, tweaked a muscle while warming-up for ahead of their qualifying win over , and sat out the clash in Scandinavia.

The World Cup-winner was named on the bench for Monday's draw with , however, and he will continue to be monitored upon his return to west London.

Kovacic's chances of appearing against Steve Bruce's side are less clear after he limped out of 's clash with following a collision with defender Ben Davies.

In more positive news, Antonio Rudiger is being readied for a return to first-team action after a truncated start to the season for the international.

Having missed the opening month of the campaign while recovering from a knee injury he suffered in April, Rudiger made his return to first-team action against in September.

He suffered a groin injury at Molineux, however, and has been on the sidelines since as he looks to get back to full fitness.

Lampard is likely to be cautious with a player many believe is the best central defender available to the ex- boss, and as such Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori are set to start on Saturday.

The return of Rudiger means that Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the last long-term injury absentee in the Chelsea treatment room, though the England midfielder is hoping to return to training in November as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered in May.

Chelsea are looking to build on the improved form they showed ahead of the break when they return to action having picked up four straight wins across three competitions.

They welcome a Newcaslte side who are coming off their win over last time out at the weekend before travelling to Amsterdam to face last season's semi-finalists in Europe's premier club competition on Wednesday.

Additional reporting from Carlo Garganese