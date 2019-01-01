Chris Wondolowski ties MLS all-time scoring record with 145th goal

The Earthquakes forward pulled level with Landon Donovan on the league's all-time scoring list with his 145th strike

Chris Wondolowski made history on Saturday with his 145th goal, pulling him level with the league's all-time scoring leader Landon Donovan.

Wondolowski's goal came in the 21st minute against the . With the sides level, the San Jose forward slid in on the back post and tapped home to give his club a 1-0 lead and pull level with Donovan.

It was the first of the season for Wondolowski, who also owns the career mark for goals scored for a single team in league history.

Wondolowski scored his first goal for the on August 30, 2006, scoring three more for the club over four seasons in Houston before being traded to the re-formed Earthquakes in June of 2009.

Since then he has been a staple for San Jose, setting the mark for the most goals ever netted by one player for one MLS side during the 2018 season, winning the league's Golden Boot twice and earning the league's Most Valuable Player award in 2012.

For eight straight seasons Wondolowski led the Earthquakes in scoring, his streak of leading the team in goals coming to an end in 2018, ringing up double-digit strikes in each season since his first full year with the club in 2010.

Wondolowski's individual success is even more impressive when considering that it came leading the line for very average San Jose teams. Just once in his time with the club have the Earthquakes finished above sixth in the Western Conference, riding 27 goals from Wondolowski to a first-place finish in his 2012 MVP season.

Despite never being surrounded by all-star setup men or second forwards who could relieve the pressure, Wondolowski consistently racked up goals year after year and has finally earned his place at the top of the MLS scoring charts.

This season has seen Wondolowski's role within the team diminish, as he's been forced to come off the bench under Matías Almeyda with the Earthquakes looking to rebound from a horrible season in 2018.

The move to the bench has seen 36-year-old forward struggle for chances in 2019, with Wondolowski having scored his last goal for the club in a 3-1 loss against the last October.

A rare start on Saturday opened up the chance for Wondolowski to pull level at the top of the MLS scoring charts, and he made no mistake with the first ball that fell his way.