Choupo-Moting 'proud' of Bayern Munich despite defeat to Neymar's PSG

The Bavarians crashed out of the competition, but the Cameroonian striker praised his team’s resilience against the Parisians

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has expressed his delight with Bayern Munich’s performance against Paris Saint-Germain, despite crashing out of the Champions League.

The reigning European kings were beaten 3-2 in the quarter-final first leg encounter in Germany, however, a 1-0 victory at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday was not enough to see them through to the semi-final as they kissed the tournament goodbye on the away goal rule.

In the absence of injured striker Robert Lewandowski, the Cameroon ace led the Bavarians’ frontline and got the only goal of the game, after fending off Presnel Kimpembe to head David Alaba’s cross past goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Despite failing to turn around the first-leg defeat, the 32-year-old’s spirit remained high, with the former Stoke City and Schalke 04 man praising his side's resiliency in the loss, disclosing that they will now focus their attention on the Bundesliga.

“What a tough battle that was! Still very disappointed cause we were so close!” Choupo-Moting wrote on Instagram.

“I’m proud of the team because we fought till the last second. Congratulations to Paris Saint-Germain.

“It was a great and special feeling to be back in town, back at the Parc (unfortunately without the supporters) and to see so many familiar faces and friends.

“Even at the elimination, despite the victory, it still hurts a lot, I wish them all the best for the future! We keep our heads up and focus now on the league.”

Against former team PSG, Choupo-Moting improved on his notable scoring form in the competition.

Article continues below

He has now scored four goals in his last five games in the tournament, after netting only twice in his first 20 appearances.

Furthermore, the veteran has scored more goals in his two Champions League appearances against PSG (two) than he scored in his 10 games for them in the competition (one).



Bayern Munich will now shift their attention to the German top-flight when they take on Oliver Glasner’s Wolfsburg on Saturday at the Volkswagen Arena.

After accruing 65 points from 28 games played so far in the 2020-21 German top-flight campaign, they lead the Bundesliga log, while RB Leipzig occupy the second spot, five points behind.