Chioma Wogu: Why I joined Minsk from Rivers Angels

Following her move to the Belarusian top-flight side, the Super Falcons star has lifted the lid on her reason for the switch

Chioma Wogu has admitted that the ambitions of Minsk swayed her into signing for the Belarusian side from Nigerian outfit Rivers Angels.

Minsk clinched the Belarusian Women's Premier League title for the seventh season in a row and reached the Women's Round of 16 for the second time in their history in 2019.

In the build-up to the 2020 season, Volodymyr Reva's team are looking to maintain their dominance in Belarus and also move a step forward by advancing past the last 16 of the European club competition.

More teams

Wogu, who won the 2016 African Women's Cup of Nations with , was snapped up by Reva's team as the second signing from Africa after 's Bambanani Mbane for their 2020 campaign.

After her first professional move, the 21-year-old expressed her delight and admits she is keen to prove her worth for the Minsk outfit.

“I’ve been praying for it to happen, when I was called to come for trials I was very happy," Wogu told Brilla.net.

"When the offer came to go to Belarus I jumped at it as I wanted to experience football outside Nigeria. The most important thing was to play the Women's Champions League as I always prayed about it.

"I just want to get the Champions League experience, even if it meant playing in the lowest leagues in the world as long as I can play Champions League, this way other clubs will see and sign me.

Article continues below

“I want the world to hear my name and my exploits in the League and my target is to secure a starting shirt and score lots of goals and with my influence win all the trophies available for the team.”

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Minsk were initially scheduled to face Isloch-Rguor in the Women's Super Cup on March 29.

Amidst the pandemic, Wogu is hopeful for the end of the virus as she eagerly aims to hit the ground running in Belarus after uniting with compatriot Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva.